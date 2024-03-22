Two Nasarawa varsity students die in stampede over rice

No fewer than two students of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, died on Friday in a stampede during a scramble for rice provided by the state government as palliative.

The incident took place at the university’s convocation square, where bags of rice awaited Abdullahi Sule, the governor of the state, for distribution.

A witness, Moses Ajah, reported that students overwhelmed the security officers and entered the square, causing the stampede.

Ajah called the event “unfortunate” and noted that the crowd’s struggle with security over the rice worsened as more students arrived.

He mentioned that several students took bags of rice to their hostels and other residences ahead of the governor’s arrival to start distribution.

Police are recovering the palliatives from students at the time of this report.

“Some of the students were struggling with the police over the rice, and as more students got information, the situation degenerated,” Ajah said.

“As we speak, some students are injured and receiving treatment at the school clinic,” he added.

Sule initiated a palliative program for state tertiary institution students.

He visited various institutions, including Federal University, Lafia, and College of Education, Akwanga, distributing 7.5 kg rice bags and N5,000 per student.