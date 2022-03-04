Two Greensprings students win AISEN regional debate competition

Two students of Greensprings School, Lagos have emerged winners of the Association of International School Educators of Nigeria (AISEN) key stage two regional debate competitions.

The two students named Oyewunmi Diya and Anjolaoluwa Ashade outperformed contestants from schools in Abuja and southwestern Nigeria on the topic: ‘The Voting Age Should Be Lowered to 10’.

Commenting on the outcome of the competition, Ibiyemi Adebimpe, the school’s literacy coordinator, said her students showed a great understanding of the use of words in creating effects and capturing the interest of the audience.

Revealing her satisfaction with the students’ performance, Adebimpe said the school’s principle of instilling self-confidence in children helped the students to win.

“I am pleased with the performance of Oyewunmi and Anjolaoluwa. During the debate, they stated their points eloquently and connected the points well. I believe the school’s approach in encouraging students to take charge of their learning and developing their public speaking skills through presentations in class and at the assembly contributed to their success,” Adebimpe said.

According to Adebimpe, the journey to becoming the regional winners started for the students in term 1, when they won the debate on the topic: ‘Parents Should Determine the Career Choice for their Children’.

Adebimpe added that the win at the regional level qualifies them for the final competition at the national level scheduled to take place in term 3.