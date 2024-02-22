Two emerge millionaires in Wema Bank Valentine Day Promo

Two customers, Okoye Solomon, a resident of Enugu, and Omowunmi Abimbola, from Abeokuta, Ogun State, were on February 14, 2024 – Valentine’s Day, rewarded with N1 million each during the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo Season-3 7th monthly draw held in Enugu.

Other customers across the country also carted away cash prizes worth N9 million during the draw, according to the bank.

Additionally, 80 customers won N25,000 each, 30 won N100,000 each, 4 domiciliary account holders received N250,000 each and for the first time, four joint account holders were rewarded with N250,000 each, in the spirit of the love season.

Tunde Mabawonku, executive director, of retail and digital business at Wema Bank, underscored the lender’s commitment to providing a rewarding banking experience for every customer, affirming the strategic alignment of the 5 for 5 Promo Valentine draw with the bank’s ongoing ‘Season of Love Campaign.’

“We made the decision to be our customers’ Val all through this Season of Love and for Valentine’s Day, we extended that opportunity into the 5 for 5 Promo. From awarding the singles, the married, the searching and non-searching, we went a step further to reward those who had translated their love into financial terms by opening a Wema Bank Joint Account—our ‘Lovebirds Account’—and actively transacting with it”, Mabawonku said.

Solomon, one of the winners of the N1m cash prize, expressed gratitude to Wema Bank for the reward. “I was actually on my way from work when I received the call that I had won. All I can say is thank you Wema Bank”, he said.

The bank said the 5 for 5 Promo Season-3 has rewarded a total of 840 Nigerians since its first draw in August 2023 and disbursed a total of N63 million to date.