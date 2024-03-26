Two Boko Haram commanders surrender to military in Lake Chad

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has reported the surrender of two commanders from the Boko Haram faction led by Bakoura Buduma.

Ibrahim Muhammed and Auwal Muhammed, also known as WANKA, voluntarily turned themselves into troops operating in Sector 3 of the MNJTF in Nigeria.

The announcement was made in a statement issued by Abubakar Abdullahi, the chief of military public information, in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to Abdullahi, this achievement was credited to the intensified military operations, both kinetic and non-kinetic, targeting terrorist groups within Sector 3 of the MNJTF.

“The surrender of these two individuals, who held command positions in the Lake Chad Islands, comes amidst escalating pressure from ongoing military actions in the region.

“Preliminary investigations into the backgrounds of Ibrahim and Auwal Muhammed have revealed their extensive ties to the Boko Haram faction under BAKOURA BUDUMA’s leadership”, he stated.

Abdullahi noted that the commanders admitted to operating within the faction for 15 years in KWALLARAM, situated in the Lake Chad Islands, before deciding to surrender to authorities.

The recovery of a cache of weaponry and communication devices from the surrendered individuals further emphasized the importance of this development.

Among the items seized were AK-47 rifles, magazines, ammunition, mobile phones, hand grenades, and hand-held radios, belonging to both Ibrahim and Auwal Muhammed.

The surrendered fighters are currently detained for further investigation as authorities seek to obtain more information about their activities and networks.

He further stated that this surrender underscored the effectiveness of collaborative efforts by regional and international security forces in combating terrorism and extremism in the area.