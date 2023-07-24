Twitter unveils the ‘X’: A bold leap towards the future of social media

In an exciting announcement on Monday, Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino revealed the highly anticipated logo for the social media giant. Gone is the familiar blue bird symbol, replaced by a striking white “X” set against a black background. Yaccarino took to Twitter to share the big reveal, projecting the new logo on the company’s San Francisco offices.

“#GoodbyeTwitter” began trending as users expressed mixed feelings about bidding farewell to the old logo. Despite the change, Musk and Yaccarino proudly sported the new “X” logo on their Twitter handles, showcasing their enthusiasm for this transformation.

Musk had ignited curiosity days earlier when he asked his massive Twitter following about potentially changing the platform’s colour scheme from blue to black. Alongside the question, he shared a captivating image of the stylized “X” against a space-themed backdrop. The visionary entrepreneur hinted at a gradual departure from the Twitter brand and its bird symbolism.

In response to a curious tweet about what to call messages under the “X” logo, Musk playfully replied, “x’s.” This playful and engaging interaction further fueled the excitement surrounding the reimagined platform.

The history behind the name “X” traces back to Musk’s ambitious “everything app” vision, which he believed would be accelerated by Twitter’s acquisition. In 2017, Musk repurchased x.com, a platform he originally co-founded as an online bank that later transformed into PayPal. Now, with the “X” logo taking centre stage, it seems the pieces of Musk’s grand vision are falling into place.

Yaccarino, who recently assumed the role of Twitter CEO, envisions “X” as the future state of unlimited interactivity, offering a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. The platform aims to revolutionize communication through audio, video, messaging, payments, and banking, promising an exciting evolution in social media.

While Twitter’s official page is now “X,” the domain x.com is not yet active, leaving users eager to experience the full scope of this transformation.

As Yaccarino leads Twitter through challenging times, including revenue slumps and competition from Meta’s Threads, unveiling the “X” logo signals a bold leap towards a promising future for the social media giant. With the support of Musk’s visionary prowess, “X” is poised to redefine how we interact and connect in the digital age.