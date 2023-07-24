Twitter to set daily DM limits for unverified users

Twitter has recently announced its plan to impose daily limits on the number of Direct Messages (DMs) that unverified accounts can send.

The company stated that this move is part of its ongoing efforts to reduce spam in Direct Messages.

To send unlimited DMs, a Twitter user will now need to pay $8 per month for a Twitter Blue subscription. However, Twitter is yet to disclose specific information about the daily limits it plans to implement,

According to the microblogging platform, unverified accounts are those who have not signed up for Twitter Blue.

These changes could have far-reaching implications for Twitter’s user base and its competitive position in the social media landscape. If users feel that basic functionalities are being restricted, they may migrate to other platforms, potentially decreasing Twitter’s active user base.

This decision is one of several significant changes to the platform under Elon Musk’s ownership. These include a significant rate limit on the number of posts users could see daily, introduced on July 1, to curb data scraping and “system manipulation”.

In April, Twitter also rolled out content monetization settings on its platform, enabling creators to monetize all forms of posts globally. Twitter has also said TweetDeck, a popular program that allows users to monitor several accounts at once, will only be available to verified users from next month.

These updates are in line with owner Elon Musk’s push to boost Twitter Blue subscriptions and impose restrictions on users not willing to shell out $8 every month for the plan.

How it works

Twitter added a new message setting to help reduce the number of spam messages in DMs.

According to the social media platform, with the new setting enabled, messages from users who you follow will arrive in your primary inbox, and messages from verified users who you don’t follow will be sent to your message request inbox.

“Users who previously had their permissions set to allow message requests from everyone will be migrated to this new setting, but can switch back at any time,” said the company.