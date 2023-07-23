Twitter set to change its bird logo to X

Elon Musk tweeted on his official account on Sunday that Twitter would be changing its logo to an “X” and that all the birds will be disappearing from the platform.

Musk claimed in a series of tweets: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

“Paint It Black,” before launching a user poll to “Change default platform color to black.” he said

“If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow,” he continued.

“Like this but X,” he added above an illustration of the iconic bird silhouette but against a black background.