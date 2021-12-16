Twitter founder, Jack Dorsey appoints 3 Nigerians as board of Bitcoin Trust fund

Three Nigerians have been appointed by Twitter founder, Jack Dorsey, to serve in the capacity of the board of his Bitcoin Trust (BTrust) fund that will aid the development of Bitcoin in India and Africa.

Selected from a pool of 7,000 applicants who showed interest in the role of board members, the three Nigerians that made jack’s list include Obi Nwosu, Ojoma Ochai and Abubakar Nur Khalil.

A South African, Carla Kirk-Cohen, was also added to the list that was initially meant to be occupied by three directors.

BTrust is a fund with a 500 BTC capital base worth about $24,374,825), when pegged to Thursday’s market price of $48,749.65 per Bitcoin.

Announcing the BTrust board, Jack said he was grateful and inspired by the new appointees.

“They will now work towards the operating principles as they think about how to best distribute 500 bitcoin towards development efforts,” Jack said in a Twitter post.

The three Nigerians that made Jack’s list have been active in the technology and blockchain ecosystem.

Obi Nwosu is the Co-founder of Coinfloor, a seed-level cryptocurrency startup, Ojoma Ochai is the Managing Partner at CcHUBCreative (Co-Creation Hub), a technology innovation workspace, accelerating startup growth in Nigeria and selected part in Africa and Abubakar Nur Khalil is a bitcoin core contributor.

Kirk-Cohen on the other hand is a software engineer at Lightning Labs. She previously worked for Luno, a South African cryptocurrency Exchange and Wallet firm, working on the crypto-ops team.

Nwosu’s Coinfloor has raised $300,000 in funding round. CcHUB where Ochai is a Managing Partner has raised $5.5 million to aid its operation. Khalil received $50,000 in BTC for his work on Bitcoin wallet software from Human Rights Foundation (HRF) in May 2021.

Dorsey, who resigned as Twitter CEO in November, had in February this year, announced a BTrust ( the B in the name has the bitcoin symbol) in partnership with the most Grammy-nominated artist, Shawn “Jay Z” Carter.

Recall that the Nigerian Government in February barred local banks from working with cryptocurrencies, warning of “severe regulatory sanctions” and freezing accounts of firms it says are using them.

it had explained that the unregulated and anonymous nature of the virtual currencies made them susceptible to abuse by criminals.