Tunji-Ojo orders probe into allegations of bribery involving NCoS officers, Bobrisky

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, minister of interior

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior has called for an immediate investigation into allegations of bribery within the Nigerian Correctional Service.

This directive followed claims made by Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, a social media influencer regarding his sentencing arrangement.

Bobrisky, convicted in April for abusing naira notes, alleged in a viral voice note shared by influencer Martins Otse (VeryDarkMan) that his godfather, in collaboration with the Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, arranged for him to serve his six-month prison sentence in a private apartment rather than in a correctional facility.

According to Bobrisky, a sum of N10 million was involved in the arrangement.

The interior minister’s response to the allegations underscored the government’s stance on corruption.

In a statement issued on in Abuja, Tunji-Ojo emphasized that any form of misconduct or bribery would not be tolerated.

“No indiscipline, unprofessionalism, or corruption will be condoned. We are committed to rooting out these practices and ensuring that justice is served,” the minister said.

A special investigative team, led by Magdalene Ajani, Permanent Secretary has been set up to look into the matter.

Tunji-Ojo assured the public that the investigation would be transparent and thorough, with consequences for any personnel found guilty of wrongdoing.

In addition to the bribery claims, the voice note also included allegations by Bobrisky that he paid N15 million to officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to have money laundering charges dropped, leaving only the naira abuse charge.

He also claimed that prominent human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) and his son, musician Falz, offered to help secure a presidential pardon for a N10 million fee.

However, Falana has denied any involvement in Bobrisky’s case.

In a letter sent by his lawyers to VeryDarkMan, Falana demanded a retraction of the defamatory statements within 24 hours.

The letter stressed that Falana has never spoken to Bobrisky regarding his conviction or any potential pardon.

Failure to retract the statement, the letter warned, would result in legal action.

The controversy has stirred public interest, with many awaiting the outcome of both the bribery probe and the legal tussle between Falana and VeryDarkMan.

As the investigation progresses, the Ministry of Interior noted that he remained firm in its commitment to maintaining integrity, transparency, and accountability across the country’s paramilitary services.