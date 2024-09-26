N15m bribery allegations: Influencer hints at new evidence in prisons, EFCC controversy

Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, a Social media influencer has revealed he possesses further evidence to support his recent allegations involving Nigerian socialite Idris Okuneye, a.k.a. Bobrisky.

The influencer’s statements centred around a controversial voice note in which Bobrisky allegedly claimed to have served a prison sentence in a private apartment, bypassing formal jail terms with help from high-profile individuals.

In a recent Instagram post, VeryDarkMan announced he has another voice note to release.

“I have another voice note to post, which I will share tomorrow, and it’s from a different person,” he stated.

VeryDarkMan also called for an in-depth investigation, citing the involvement of key figures, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Comptroller General of Prisons, as well as prominent human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), and musician Falz.

This followed Falana’s firm denial of any association with Bobrisky.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria had issued a 24-hour ultimatum to VeryDarkMan, demanding a retraction of his statement.

According to Falana’s lawyer, the human rights activist has never spoken to Bobrisky or had any involvement in securing a pardon for him.

The controversy initially erupted after VeryDarkMan shared a voice note in which Bobrisky claimed his godfather had arranged for him to serve a six-month sentence in a private residence, following his conviction for naira abuse.

Bobrisky also allegedly mentioned that Falana and his son, Falz, offered to assist in securing a Federal Government pardon for ₦10 million.

Reacting to the ultimatum, VeryDarkMan clarified that he never intended to defame Falana.

“First of all, I did not defame Uncle Falana, and I never will. I respect him not just because of his position as a SAN but for his work defending the rights of people like me”, he explained.

He emphasised that he only raised doubts about Bobrisky’s claim and he expressed his desire for a thorough investigation into the matter.

“I want a deep investigation into this case,” VeryDarkMan urged, stating that if Bobrisky’s claims were false, the socialite should face legal consequences.

VeryDarkMan further reaffirmed his respect for Falana, stating: “Uncle Falana, I will never defame you, and I did not defame you. You are my daddy, and I love you 100%.”

As the controversy deepens, all eyes remain on VeryDarkMan’s next move, as he prepares to release further alleged evidence.