Tunde Onakoya becomes NORD ambassador, gifted N66m SUV

Nigerian Chess master, Tunde Onakoya has entered a brand partnership with Nigerian automobile manufacturer, Nord Automobiles, following his renowned 60-hour chess marathon world record.

With the deal, Onakoya becomes a global brand ambassador for the company and will leverage his influence to support Nord’s marketing campaigns.

“Tunde Onakoya, renowned for his extraordinary achievements in the world of chess, epitomizes excellence, strategy, and intellect. His remarkable work in helping young kids find purpose through chess embodies the spirit of vision and execution,” the car makers said on Friday during the announcement.

“His path from humble beginnings to becoming a world-class chess master resonates with Nord’s ethos of resilience, innovation, and Nigerian pride and his journey to New York to break the Guinness World Record for the longest chess game has showcased his dedication and determination,” it said.

As part of the collaboration, Onakoya received a Nord A7, one of Nord’s flagship SUVs wotth over N66 million, after winning against Oluwatobi Ajayi, ceo of NORD in a chess game

“We are incredibly honored to welcome Tunde Onakoya to the Nord family,” said Ajayi. His association with our brand will not only elevate our presence in the market but also inspire many Nigerians to pursue excellence in their respective fields.”

In April, Onakoya embarked on a trip to the U.S. with the goal of breaking the chess marathon world record in Times Square playing alongside his partner, Shawn Martinez, a fellow chess master.

“Just before I travelled to America, I called my dad and gave him my only car. he had sold his taxi 13 years ago so I could pay for my WAEC and JAMB examination fees. The joy on his face brought tears- it was the least I could do for my parents who sacrificed everything so I could get an Education” Onakoya wrote. “It wasn’t clear how I was going to get a new car without spending a fortune but I had faith.”

“I am super grateful to be able to use my gift to inspire the world and affect lives positively,” said Onakoya.