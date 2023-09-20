TUC issues one week ultimatum to FG over demands

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has issued an ultimatum of one more week to the Federal Government, warning of a possible industrial action if their demands are not addressed. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has also issued a similar threat.

TUC President Festus Osifo, speaking to reporters in Abuja on Tuesday following a closed-door meeting with Minister of Labour and Employment Simon Lalong, expressed the congress’s frustration with ongoing meetings and called for clear responses from President Bola Tinubu regarding their demands.

Osifo also clarified that there were no divisions between the NLC and TUC, emphasising their unity.

The Labour Minister reassured the union that the Federal Government was actively working to address their concerns.

“I had the privilege of meeting with the leadership of the Trade Union Congress once again, marking the second time in as many weeks. My purpose was to personally update them on the efforts that the Federal Government has been making to address their concerns since our last meeting,” he said in a post on X.

“In the company of Minister of State Hon. Nkeiruka Onyeajeocha, I spoke to the TUC members, explaining that following our previous meeting, I had a conversation with the President. During this discussion, I emphasised the critical issues raised by the labour union.

“I implored the TUC to exercise patience, sharing that, before the President’s departure for the United Nations General Assembly in New York, he was fully briefed on the matters at hand. Furthermore, he provided clear directives on how to proceed with the issues, especially after his personal interaction with labour leaders.”

Tuesday’s meeting was a follow-up to a previous one where the union granted the government a two-week grace period to resolve the deadlock.

According to Channels Television, both parties agreed to give the government two weeks to address several key issues.

These issues encompass wage awards for federal civil servants, tax exemptions for specific worker categories, and the establishment of effective structures for implementing palliatives from the federal government.