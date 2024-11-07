Trump’s victory could shift global alliances- Experts

Donald Trump, United States President

…Nigeria, Africa to remain peripheral in US policies

The victory of Donald Trump in the United States presidential election could shift global alliances, but it may not positively impact Nigeria’s economy, experts say.

They say just like in Trump’s first term, Nigeria and Africa will still remain peripheral to United States’ priorities and policies in his second tenure.

The Republican Trump, 78, on Wednesday, defeated Democrat Kamala Harris in a stunning political comeback that sent shock waves across the world.

The polarising Republican’s victory, following one of the most hostile campaigns in modern US history, was all the more remarkable given an unprecedented criminal conviction, a near-miss assassination attempt, and warnings from a former chief of staff that he is a ‘fascist.’

“It’s a political victory that our country has never seen before,” Trump told a victory party in Florida Wednesday.

For decades, Nigeria shares close economic and political ties with the United States. However, with Trump’s victory, future trade relations and investment flows could shift significantly.

Nigerians in America could face pressure on immigration

On immigration, political analysts say that Trump will tighten the noose on immigrants and create a tougher regime for Nigerians and all of Sub Saharan Africa.

“There is nothing to celebrate about Trump’s victory for Nigeria or Africa,” Patrick Okohue, political analyst, said.

Okohue further noted that politically, Trump is a typical American who would not see much value in Africa, besides being the raw material hub of America and Europe.

“I assure you that he will not even send A-grade diplomat to be US Ambassador to Nigeria.

“He will will rather look for how to end the Russia-Ukraine war quickly so he can continue business with Eastern Europe,” he added.

Also speaking, Joe Keshi, former Nigerian diplomat to the United States, said there is a cordial relationship between Nigeria and the US, though the former is not seen as a strategic partner.

He pointed out that despite the United States’ consultations with Nigeria on matters of interest, Africa and Nigeria remain largely peripheral global policies.

“Nothing much would change in the Trump’s second tenure”, Keshi said.

The diplomat noted that just like in recent administrations in the United States, Nigeria and Africa would not be at the top of Trump’s administration’s priorities.

“We are not strategic partners to the United States,” he further said.

At the global level, Keshi stressed that Trump’s presidency would bring significant challenges to global alliances, particularly Nigeria, predicting the administration as one that could be ‘stormy’ just like his first term.

He pointed out that Ukraine, already in conflict, could see a shift in alliances, now increasingly relying on European support.

Meanwhile, Russia, Keshi stressed, could be pleased with Trump’s re-election.

“I think a lot of world leaders wake up to hear his victory and are re-strategising on how they will deal with the next four years of Donald Trump,” Keshi added.

Sakiru Raji, Sociology lecturer at the Lagos State University (LASU), also supported Keshi’s view, stating that Africans and Nigerians should not expect anything special from the Trump’s presidency because of his history with blacks.

The lecturer noted that the Republican candidate knew what white-Americans voters wanted to hear and he gave it to them, which aided his victory.

“Immigration was the main issue here. I don’t see Trump opening up more, except there is a major shift from him.

“I don’t see Trump, initiating any significant policy that would benefit us or Africa than what we have on group under the Democrat.

“I am not saying he can’t surprise us, he can also decide to improve relations with Nigeria and his reputation here. That would be a major shift,” Raji said.

According to Abdur-Rhaman Balogun, director of Media, Public Relations, and Protocols at the Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Trump’s policies could reshape U.S.-Nigeria relations, affecting thousands of Nigerians working, studying, or living in the U.S.

This development, he noted, raises questions about the future of bilateral relations and the need for Nigeria to consider strategic foreign policy adjustments.

Reflecting on Trump’s ‘America for Americans’ stance, Balogun suggested that Nigeria may see little prioritisation in U.S. foreign policy.

“Going by his first term, it is likely Trump’s agenda may not consider Africa,” he remarked.

Balogun fears potential challenges for Nigerians living in the U.S. and advises Nigeria to remain diplomatic, building relations without compromising on its sovereignty.

Gabriel Odu, an Abuja-based policy analyst, highlighted the need for Nigeria to re-evaluate its foreign policy objectives in the light of Trump’s victory.

“Trump’s approach centers on American interests first. For Nigeria, this means we should strategically consider our own interests when it comes to bilateral relations,” he said.

Odu believes Nigeria has untapped opportunities, particularly in trade, and urges the country to capitalise on programmes like the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

However, he expressed disappointment that Nigeria still exports raw materials rather than finished goods.

“We are still exporting raw yams to the U.S., only for them to be branded as Ghanaian. “We need to leverage our resources better and align our foreign policy to prioritise Nigerian interests,” he noted.

Victor Umeh, representing Anambra Central in the Senate, expressed hope that Trump’s administration will foster global peace.

He called on Trump to adopt a ‘big brother’ stance towards weaker nations and avoid enacting policies that would be harsh on migrants, many of whom come to America seeking better lives.

“This world belongs to everyone. We hope Trump’s policies will accommodate others rather than drive them out,” Umeh stated.

He emphasised the potential for Nigeria and the U.S. to build stronger bilateral relations.

Abdul Hamid, special advisor on Diaspora Affairs to the Governor of Kano State, also voiced concerns, particularly regarding the racial dynamics in the U.S.

“There’s often a lack of respect for people of colour among some Americans,” he noted.

He hopes the re-elected administration will uphold peace to avoid conflicts that may affect other nations, including Nigeria.

Adeniyi Shittu, a political observer, remains optimistic about the future of U.S.-Nigeria relations under Trump.

“Trump is a progressive and he values bilateral trade,” Shittu remarked.

He believes that if Nigeria can offer value to the U.S. economy, both countries can mutually benefit.

On security, Shittu advocated for a strategic alliance, noting that both countries should prioritise their own interests while finding common grounds.

