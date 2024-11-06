We have achieved the most incredible political thing-Trump

Donald Trump is set for another comeback to the white house as election results show he has a clear winning margin over Harris and in the excitement of the news he delivered an early victory speech to supporters.

He told the cheering supporters in Florida after it was projected that he had won the elections that America had given the party an unprecedented and powerful mandate.

“This is the greatest political movement of all time and there’s never being anything like this in this country, we are going to help our country heal, we have a country that needs help very badly, we are going to fix our borders, we are going to fix everything about our country, we made history for a reason tonight, we overcame obstacles that nobody thought was possible and it’s now clear we’ve achieved the most incredible political thing”

“I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honour of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president and let me say this I will fight for you, for your family and your future”

“Every single day I’ll be fighting for you with every breathe in my body, I will not rest until I deliver the strong safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and you deserve”

“This will be the golden age of America this is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us make America great again”

