The rise and return of Donald Trump, unorthodox US president

Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, appears poised for a potential return to the White House, maintaining a strong lead as the Republican candidate in the ongoing presidential election.

As of this report, Trump has secured over 61 million popular votes, accounting for 51.1% of the total, while Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris has received over 57 million votes, 47.5%.

In the race for the Electoral College, Trump has garnered 230 electoral votes, needing only 40 more to reach the required 270. Harris, meanwhile, stands at 209 electoral votes.

He is closer to 270 Electoral College votes, putting him as US next president.

Known for his celebrity, his brash style, and his unconventional approach to leadership, Trump’s rise from real estate mogul to the highest office in the nation has been marked by numerous controversies and profound influence over the Republican Party.

Born on June 14, 1946, in Queens, New York City, Trump was the fourth of five children in the family of Fred and Mary Trump. His father, a successful real estate developer, exposed him early on to the world of business.

Trump attended the New York Military Academy in his teenage years before enrolling at Fordham University. He transferred two years later to the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where he graduated with a degree in economics in 1968.

After college, Trump joined his father’s company, Elizabeth Trump & Son, and quickly rose to a leadership role, later renaming it the Trump Organisation. Over the following decades, Trump expanded the company’s operations and turned his name into a global brand synonymous with luxury real estate.

His high-profile projects included skyscrapers, hotels, golf courses, and casinos, but his business endeavours were not without significant challenges. Several of his ventures faced financial troubles, leading to multiple corporate bankruptcies, including his casinos in Atlantic City.

However, Trump’s brand remained resilient, bolstered by his bold personality and his starring role on the reality TV show ‘The Apprentice,’ which aired from 2004 to 2015. This show not only made him a household name but also introduced millions of Americans to his catchphrase, “You’re fired!”

In 2015, Trump announced his candidacy for president, entering the race as an outsider with little political experience. Running on a platform of populism, nationalism, and a commitment to ‘Make America Great Again,’ Trump’s blunt, often inflammatory style, won him a devoted following but also sparked criticism.

He successfully secured the Republican nomination and defeated Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in a stunning victory in the 2016 election, securing his position as the 45th president.

During his presidency from 2017 to 2021, Trump enacted several landmark policies and reshaped the political landscape. He prioritised tax reform, signing the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, and pursued extensive deregulation across industries.

He also emphasised immigration control, taking steps to curb illegal immigration and advancing plans for a border wall between the US and Mexico.

In foreign policy, Trump adopted an ‘America First’ stance, withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord and renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement, resulting in the USMCA. He also held direct meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, an unprecedented move that symbolised his unorthodox diplomatic approach.

However, Trump’s tenure was fraught with controversies. His first impeachment in 2019 stemmed from allegations of pressuring Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, his political rival. The most turbulent period of his presidency, however, was the COVID-19 pandemic, which dominated the final year of his term.

Critics accused his administration of downplaying the virus’s severity and of inconsistent messaging, which they argue contributed to a polarised national response.

After his defeat to Biden in the 2020 election, Trump refused to concede, alleging widespread voter fraud. His unsubstantiated claims culminated in the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, resulting in his second impeachment.

Despite the controversies, Trump remains a powerful figure within the Republican Party, wielding significant influence over its direction and priorities. His voter base views him as a champion of conservative ideals and an advocate for ‘draining the swamp’ of Washington insiders.

As he nears a likely return to the White House, Donald Trump remains a vocal advocate of his ‘America First’ agenda, underscoring his record on economic growth, stringent immigration policies, and national security.

Trump’s life and career embody a distinctive mix of celebrity status, business savvy, and deeply polarising politics. His bold style and unorthodox approach have kept him at the center of American political discourse, as he seeks to build on his legacy with a potential second term in office.

