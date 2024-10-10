Troops seize 789,200 litres of stolen crude oil, arrest 35 oil thieves in crackdown

Nigerian troops have seized 789,200 litres of stolen crude oil and dismantled 65 illegal refining sites, in a major operation aimed at combating oil theft and securing the country’s natural resources.

The ongoing crackdown, which is part of the military’s efforts to curb oil-related crimes, was announced during a press briefing at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

Edward Buba, Director of Defence Military Operations confirmed that the stolen oil was intercepted at multiple locations across the country.

Troops also arrested 35 individuals involved in oil theft and rescued 188 kidnapped hostages in the process.

The operation is being hailed as a major victory in the fight against illegal activities in the oil sector, which have caused significant environmental damage and economic losses over the years.

According to Buba, the Niger Delta region, a hotspot for oil theft, saw the destruction of two dugout pits, 58 boats, and 39 storage tanks used by criminals for refining stolen crude oil.

Read also: Nigerian Military intensifies crackdown on oil theft, arrests 18 suspects, recovers N793.2m

Other seized items included 13 cooking ovens, 35 drums, one motorcycle, a tricycle, four speedboats, and 13 vehicles. Additionally, troops recovered 64,950 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

He noted that in the South-South region, troops denied oil thieves of N688,125,150 in one week, adding that the military’s efforts extended beyond the oil sector, with troops neutralising 165 insurgents and arresting 238 individuals in various operations across the country.

The troops also confiscated 153 assorted weapons, including 81 AK-47 rifles, 23 fabricated rifles, 27 Dane guns, and 13 pump-action guns. Over 2,000 rounds of ammunition were also recovered.

Among those eliminated was a notorious terrorist commander known as Mai Hijabi, who was taken down during operations in Jigawa State.

The military has also ramped up airstrikes and ground assaults, aiming to dismantle the combat capabilities and leadership of terror groups operating in the region.

The Defence Headquarters used the occasion to caution individuals or groups making inflammatory comments about ongoing operations.

Officials warned that any attempts to disrupt or undermine military efforts could lead to severe consequences, urging cooperation from all sectors of society to achieve lasting peace and security.

The armed forces noted that they remained committed to securing the nation, with new strategies being implemented to protect citizens and maintain stability across all regions.

Share