Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have rescued 49 kidnapped victims and recovered over N2 million cash from the hands of kidnappers between 24th January and 12th march 2025 in Plateau and Kaduna States.

This was contained in a statement by the Samson Zakhom, the Media officer of OPSH in Jos.

Zhakom, who gave a summary of the 45 days of military exploits against the criminals said: “A total of 7 AK-47 rifles were recovered from criminals, 6 fabricated rifles, 3 fabricated pistols, 222 different types of ammunition were also recovered.

“Also, 49 persons were rescued from kidnappers, 17 criminals including kidnappers and bandits were neutralised, 17 suspects arrested for (gunrunning, kidnapping, banditry, militia amongst others), while 151 cows, 64 sheep and 3 rams were recovered from cattle rustlers within the period under review.

“The troops also recovered mobile phones, motorcycles from the criminals.

OPSH is ready to rid the entire Joint Operations Area of non-state actors and crisis merchants destabilising the peace of law abiding citizens.”

The statement noted that all suspects along with recovered rifles, ammunition and other items are in custody for further action.

