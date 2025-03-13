Troops of Sub-Sector 4, Operation FANSAN YAMMA neutralized three violent extremists and insurgents (VEIs) in an ambush near Ngwagi Hill, Gwagwada Community, along the Kaduna–Abuja highway in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Acting on credible intelligence, the troops launched a long-range fighting patrol to intercept the insurgents at a likely road-crossing point.

According to Musa Yahaya, Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations for 1 Division, the ambush was executed at about 5:30 p.m., leading to the elimination of the armed criminals.

According to the statement, a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered during the operation, including two AK-47 rifles, eight AK-47 rifle magazines, 374 rounds of 7.62mm x 39 special ammunition, and 88 rounds of 7.62mm x 54 NATO ammunition.

It noted that troops also seized an Infinix mobile phone, medical supplies, clothing, and dry rations.

The military highlighted the success of the operation as a demonstration of the troops’ high morale and combat efficiency, crediting intelligence collaboration for the breakthrough.

David Saraso, General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Sector 1 Joint Task Force Operation FANSAN YAMMA, commended the troops for their resilience and urged them to sustain their efforts until all criminal elements in the region are neutralized.

