The House of Representatives Committee on Finance has amended some provisions of Tinubu’s tax Bill to incorporate some concerns of stakeholders during its public hearing held in February.

Some of the amendments affected controversial areas, including the proposed increase in Value Added Tax, inheritance tax, taxation of free trade zones, the proposed defending of TETFUND, NITDA and NASENI.

Read also: Natasha Akpoti: Senate passes vote of confidence on Akpabio

James Faleke, chairman of the committe while presenting key ammendments during consideration of the Bill on Thursday said the stakeholders recommended a reduction of the tax rate to 5% but the committee proposed to retain the current VAT of 7.5 which the House adopted.

The Committee deleted the clause on proposed introduction of inheritance tax as well as the proposed defending of NASENI, TETFUND and NITDA.

On taxation of free trade zones, the committee recommended that operators of free trade zone must be limited to 75% for export and 25% outside the free zones before they would enjoy the tax benefits.

Share