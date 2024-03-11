Troops raid IPOB/ESN hideouts in Imo State, kill 20 terrorists

A joint operation involving Operation UDOKA, the Nigeria Police, Department of State Security Service, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, has killed 20 terrorists while conducting a raid on violent extremists associated with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Mother Valley, Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State.

According to a statement released by Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations in Abuja, the operation targeted 50 hideout tents belonging to IPOB/ESN, including their Supreme Headquarters, Command and Control Centre, and Military Council Headquarters.

Troops also cleared hideouts belonging to key figures such as Buteuzor, which included office spaces, logistic bases, temples, and shrines.

He stated that the hideouts were strategically concealed within foliage to evade air surveillance, with the valley boasting sufficient power supply for the camps.

Baba noted that terrorists inhabiting the area were found to be self-sustaining, engaging in animal rearing and farming activities to support their operations.

He further noted that during the clearance operation, troops encountered numerous command IEDs and ditches along the axis to the camp, all of which were safely neutralized.

According to the Director of Defence Media Operations, the location identified as the supreme headquarters of IPOB/ESN saw intense clashes between troops and terrorists, resulting in the neutralization of 20 terrorists and the recovery of a cache of weapons.

“Among the recovered items were G3 rifles, AK47 rifles, auto pump-action guns, double-barrel guns, locally made pistols, RPG bombs, and various types of ammunition. Additionally, troops seized IEDs, POS devices, Baofeng radios, mobile phones, handheld IEDs, CCTV cameras, inverters, batteries, and Biafra flags.

“The operation also uncovered shallow graves at the site, indicating instances of idol worshiping and ritual killings, which may be linked to several cases of missing persons in the region. All camps, hideouts, and shrines were subsequently destroyed.

“The recovered items are currently undergoing processing and analysis for their intelligence value.

“Meanwhile, troops remain vigilant and committed to pursuing the terrorists and dismantling their strongholds in the region”, Buba noted.