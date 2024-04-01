Troops neutralise terrorists in N/West – Army

The Nigerian Army says its troops have in a series of coordinated operations, raided terrorists’ enclaves in Katsina and Zamfara states, resulting in the elimination of a significant number of terrorists.

A post on the Nigerian Army’s official ‘X’ handle (formally Twitter) on Monday, said the operations were conducted on March 29 and March 30.

It said the troops had in an operation conducted in Zamfara on March 29, raided the den of a notorious terrorists’ kingpin, Hassan Yantagwaye, in Tsafe Local Government Area.

It added that Yantagwaye and his group had been responsible for kidnappings and acts of terrorism in some parts of North West Nigeria.

“During the operation, troops overpowered the terrorists in an ensuing gun battle, neutralising three of them and recovering a large cache of arms and ammunition and also destroying the terrorists’ camps.

“In Katsina State, the troops on March 30, engaged in a fierce gun battle with terrorists in Shawu Kuka, Shinda, Tafki, Gidan Surajo, and Citakushi in Kabai I and Kabai II within Faskari Local Government Area.

“The troops neutralised eight terrorists and recovered three locally fabricated guns, military uniforms and a large quantity of stolen grains,” it said.

The army said its troops, also on March 29, intercepted 441 wraps of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa at Molegede village in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun.

It said the vigilant troops uncovered the illicit substances being conveyed in a Mazda Saloon car, after the smugglers absconded, abandoning the vehicle on sighting the troops.

According to the post, the vehicle and illicit products will be handed over to the appropriate agency after preliminary investigations.

It also said the troops conducting night patrols on March 31, encountered armed Effium militias along Urban Effium in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Eboyin.

It added that the troops overpowered the militias in combat engagement that followed and captured one of the militias.

According to the post, the troops also recovered one AK – 47 Rifle and 11 rounds of 7.62mm Special Ammunition.

“The suspect is currently undergoing preliminary investigation. The Nigerian Army remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the populace and will leave no stone unturned to rid the nation of terrorists and insurgents.

“The Nigerian Army assures the public of its unwavering commitment in executing its constitutional responsibilities,” it added.