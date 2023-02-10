Troops kill 77 terrorists, arrests 53 oil thieves in two weeks

Troops of the armed forces across theatres of operations in the north-east, north-central and North-west have killed 77 terrorists in the last two weeks, the defence headquarters (DHQ) said on Thursday.

Major-general Musa Danmadami, who disclosed this in Abuja said troops of Operation Hadin Kai operating in the North-East, eliminated 56 terrorists, arrested 17 terrorists and 9 Boko terrorist logistics suppliers within the period.

Danmadami said the troops also rescued 59 civilians while a total of 340 terrorist and members of their families, comprising 12 adult males, 133 adult females and 195 children surrendered at different locations of the North East theatre of operation.

“Furthermore, the air component of operation HADIN KAI conducted series of air interdiction operation at terrorist enclaves, hideout and camps. On 3 and 4 February, several air interdiction operations were conducted at Gogore a terrorist hideout, Damboa, Tumbun Dila, Arege and nearby settlements in the western fringes of the Tumbuns in Borno state. Following the air interdictions operations, the battle damage assessment revealed that several terrorists were neutralized with their structures and logistics bases destroyed in the various air strikes,” he further said.

In the north-west zone said, Danmadami said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, intercepted 2 suspects in a vehicle at Yahaya village in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State. He said peliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are arms couriers to terrorist.

“Within the weeks in review, troops in the North West neutralized 16 terrorists and arrested 7 suspected terrorists” he said, adding that the Troops also recovered assorted weapons and cash from the criminal elements.

In the north-central zone, the director disclosed that troops eliminated five terrorists, arrested ten terrorists and one gunrunner.

Speaking further,the director disclosed that the Joint Task Force of operation Delta Safe and other operations in the South South zone of the country continued the war against oil theft and illegal refineries and other criminal activities in the Niger Delta region through aggressive and increased tempo in raids and clearance operations as well as patrol amongst other activities.

He said within the period, Troops discovered and destroyed 40 illegal refining sites, arrested 53 oil thieves and denied them N128.2 million. He added that troops recovered 222,000 litres of suspected crude oil, 83,000 litres of illegal refined Automotive Gas Oil and 1000 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene.

“Equally, the air component of Operation Delta Safe conducted air interdiction operations to several illegal refining sites and creeks at Lelekiri, Owoko and Biemekiri in Rivers State as well as Ogiritoro in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State between 30 January to 3 February 2023. Over head the air crew observed some site to be active with illegal refining activities at the locations, while some were observed to have been abandoned. The active targets locations were engaged with weapons and the location were observed to have exploded in an inferno after the strike, while the illegal refining equipment were equally destroyed,” he further said.

All recovered items, apprehended criminals and rescued civilians were handed over to the appropriate authority for further action while captured terrorists and surrendered Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province and members of their families are been profiled for further action, Danmadami said.