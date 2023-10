Troops eliminate 31 terrorists, arrest 81, says DHQ

The defence headquarters (DHQ) says troops of the armed forces have in the last one week eliminated 31 terrorists and arrested 81 others in various operations in the northeast north-central and northwest of Nigeria.

Edward Buba, a major general and director, defence media operations, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Buba said the troops also rescued 10 kidnapped hostages, while a total of 63 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and their families surrendered to troops across theatres of operation.

In the northeast, he said the troops of Operation HADIN KAI conducted fighting patrols in Bama and Chibok local government areas of Borno, as well as Gujba local government area of Yobe.

Buba said the troops also recovered 12 AK47 rifles, two locally fabricated rifles, three dane guns, 181 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, four magazines, three motorcycles, among other items. He added that the troops neutralised 13 terrorists, arrested 12 and rescued five kidnapped persons.

In the north-central, he said the troops of Operation Safe Haven arrested five suspects, and recovered arms and ammunition, as well as 145 rustled cows during the week.

He said troops of Operation Whirl Stroke on October 1, arrested two IPOB/ESN criminals in Katsina-Ala local government area of Benue while on patrol. The criminals, according to him, were arrested at the residence of a top herbalist, while the herbalist fled.

He added that “troops recovered one body armour and bulletproof vests.

“Overall, troops arrested three suspects and recovered two locally fabricated rifles, 10 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, five cutlasses, one body armour, one bulletproof vest and a jack-knife.”

In the northwest, Buba said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised six terrorists, arrested 12 and rescued 33 kidnapped persons.

He said the troops also recovered four AK47 rifles, two dane guns, 35 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, three motorcycles, fuve mobile phones, one cutlass and five solar panels.

Troops of Operation Whirl Punch also eliminated one terrorist and recovered three AK47 rifles, one AK47 magazine loaded with five rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammo, 32 rounds of 7.62mm special, 10 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm warheads, one cutlass, amongst other items.

He stated that the armed forces and citizens are partners in combating common enemy, which are the terrorists and violent extremist groups.

“Accordingly, the military, through its operations, continues to prevail against the effects of insurgency and terrorism with an ultimate goal of securing the country against perpetrators of insecurity for national progress,” he said.