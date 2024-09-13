Troops block oil theft worth over N1.3bn in South-South

The Nigerian Armed Forces have thwarted a significant oil theft operation in the South-South region, preventing the illegal diversion of crude valued at over N1.3 billion.

During ongoing military operations aimed at curbing insecurity and criminal activities across the country, troops also recovered large quantities of stolen crude oil and illegally refined products.

The armed forces also neutralised 165 terrorists, arrested 185 insurgents, and rescued 106 hostages during operations conducted last week.

According to the military in a statement released by Edward Buba, director of defence media operations, on Friday,

“Our troops made significant progress, neutralising 165 terrorists and rescuing over 100 hostages from insurgent-controlled areas.

“This demonstrates our unwavering commitment to restoring peace and stability across the country,” said Buba.

The military also highlighted their success in the South-South region, where troops foiled an attempt to steal oil worth more than N1.3 billion.

“Troops denied oil thieves the opportunity to siphon crude oil and other resources. We will continue to clamp down on illegal activities that undermine Nigeria’s economy,” Buba added.

The troops recovered a significant haul of weapons and ammunition, including 69 AK-47 rifles, 31 locally fabricated guns, 38 dane guns, and over 8,900 rounds of ammunition.

They also seized over 1.2 million litres of stolen crude oil, alongside large quantities of illegally refined diesel and kerosene.

In the North-East, under Operation Hadin Kai, the military worked to aid flood victims in Maiduguri.

“Our troops have been at the forefront of rescue operations, evacuating inmates from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Maiduguri and assisting residents affected by the floods. Over 23 boats were deployed to help relocate affected residents to safer areas”, Buba explained.

He said the military would continue carrying out robust operations against terrorists and violent extremists across Nigeria.

“We will not rest until the entire country is secure, and citizens can live without fear. Our troops will continue to operate with tremendous force to ensure this,” he affirmed.