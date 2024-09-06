Troops kill 152 terrorists, foil oil theft worth N795m

Defence headquarters, Abuja, says troops thwarted crude oil theft worth N795 million and neutralised 152 terrorists in a week-long operation.

According to Edward Buba, director of defence media operations, the military also arrested 109 suspects and rescued 91 hostages in its ongoing fight against terrorism, insurgency, and oil theft.

According to Buba, two high-profile operations were carried out, leading to the destruction of terrorist strongholds.

“These successful missions targeted Sadiku Enclave in Tsora Hill, Safana Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State, and Alhaji Yusuf Enclave in Yadi Forest, Giwa LGA of Kaduna State. Both operations resulted in the elimination of key terrorist commanders”, he said.

In addition, the troops also disrupted crude oil theft operations through air interdiction strikes at Bugama, Idama, Cawthorne Channel, and Krakrama in Rivers State.

Two female terrorist collaborators, who had been involved in ransom negotiations with the families of kidnap victims, were apprehended.

Buba noted that the overall outcome of the week’s operations was significant: 152 terrorists were neutralized, 109 were arrested, and 91 hostages were successfully rescued.

He noted that in the South-South region, the military foiled an attempt at stealing oil worth N795.7 million.

In terms of recovered weaponry, troops seized 183 firearms, including 95 AK-47 rifles, 35 locally made guns, and various types of ammunition, such as over 4,000 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

Furthermore, over 725,000 litres of stolen crude oil and 475,000 litres of illegally refined diesel were recovered. The military called for public support in their mission.

“The Nigerian Armed Forces have made substantial progress in their ongoing campaign against terrorists, insurgents, and violent extremists across the country.

“A recent report highlighted key victories achieved in the past week as troops continue to push forward with their operations aimed at eradicating insecurity.

“The military’s momentum remains strong, with troops learning from past events to improve their strategies against the various threats posed by terror groups.

“Commanders confirm that Nigerian forces are increasingly denying terrorists freedom of movement and action, gradually crippling their networks”, Buba stated.

Buba reiterated that the men and women of the military remained committed to ensuring the safety of all Nigerian citizens and urged civilians to back the ongoing operations to secure lasting peace.