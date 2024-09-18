Troops arrest five notorious gunrunners, recover arms, ammunition in Plateau 

Niger troops and Chadian war planes fought off an attack on Friday on the Niger town of Bosso by Boko Haram militants

Troops of a special task force, Operation Safe Haven (OPS) have arrested five notorious gunrunners and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in Plateau State

According to Samson Zakhom, the media and information officer of OPS, made available to Journalists Tuesday in Jos said the intelligence-driven operation, which lasted from midnight of September 16 to the early hours of September 17, 2024, was carried out by Operation SAFE HAVEN DELTA FORCE and Sector 1 troops.

Zhakom said the troops raided the hideout of a gunrunner identified as Mohammed Sani at Naraguta Mining Area in Bayameni along Bauchi Road in Jos North LGA of Plateau State “During the operation, the suspected gunrunner and four others were arrested, and a substantial quantity of weapons and ammunition of different calibres were recovered.

“The recovered items include two AK-47 rifles, one Fabrique Nationale automatic rifle, fourteen AK-47 magazines, one Fabrique Nationale magazine, 5,316 rounds of 7.62 MM (Special), ninety-eight rounds of 7.62 MM (NATO), and forty-three rounds of 9 MM”.

The statement added that the suspects are currently undergoing interrogation to gather useful intelligence to aid in arresting other members of the syndicate and decimating the gun-running supply chain

The OPS commended the people of Plateau State for providing credible information that led to the arrest of the gunrunners and the recovery of arms and ammunition

The statement further advised the people of Plateau State to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the security agencies

BusinessDay gathered that in a similar operation last June, troops recovered three AK-47 rifles, five AK-47 magazines, and seventy-five rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition in Pandam forest, Qua’anpan Local Government Area of Plateau State.