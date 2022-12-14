Trinity University celebrates 2022 carol of seven lessons

Trinity University (TU) celebrated its 2022 carol of seven lessons tagged; ‘The Carol of Seven Lessons’, with joy and enthusiasm.

The carol was held at the university’s city campus 1 FFF road, Off Alara Street, near Queens College, Yaba, Lagos State on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Trinity University is duly licensed by the federal government of Nigeria, and was established by Trinity Education and Development Foundation, (TEDF), the promoters of Trinity International Secondary School with world-class performance, which has over 25 years of legacy of education, and has consistently represented Nigeria in the international Science Olympiads.

According to Charles Ayo, the vice-chancellor of the university, the mission of the institution is to equip our students with knowledge, skills, attitudes, competencies and values through quality teaching, mentoring, learning and research, thus creating effective change agents and value-adding members of the society.

The university don further enjoined the general public to always identify with the university in the celebrating Christmas Carol which signifies the birth of the saviour Jesus Christ some 2000 years ago, that brought peace and tranquillity to mankind.

Trinity University is a private university in Lagos. The university is situated in a serene environment of Yaba, Lagos around Queen’s College near Sabo, just before University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka. It is one of the private universities in Nigeria that offers diverse undergraduate programmes such as Microbiology, Computer Science, and Information Technology in the Faculty of Basic, Medical and Applied Sciences and Mass Communication in the Faculty of Arts, Management and Social Sciences.