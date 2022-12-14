Bonzee Consulting launches for operations

Bonzee consulting, a people-first business-consulting firm offering specialist services has announced its launch for business operations.

The professional consulting company which was established in 2016, has grown from being a fashion and beauty consulting firm into a business and management consulting company offering specialist services to tech-enabled businesses such as Employee Engagement, Management consulting and e-Commerce consulting.

Speaking on the launch, Oluwakemi Olasoji, founder and CEO, said “we are delighted for this journey Bonzee Consulting has embarked upon. Though we are relatively new, we are highly experienced in each of our service offering and we are poised to deliver smart and customized solutions to help tech-enabled businesses thrive”.

Read also: Nigeria to experience long term food insecurity

When asked if Bonzee consulting is ready for the task ahead, Adetutu Ogunbiyi, chief people officer, replied in the affirmative saying, ” We are set and while we do not deny that there will be bumps ahead, we are certain of our expertise and realistic approach. Together with our proficient and resourceful team, we will ensure impacted solution is achieved for our clients and partners”.

Oluwakemi also stated that tech-enabled business owners face intense pressure managing various aspects of their business and they require professional help.

This is where Bonzee consulting comes in, to help identify challenges, offer expert advice and propose practical solutions that will support business growth, Oluwakemi said.