Nigeria to experience long term food insecurity

Catriona Lang, the United Kingdom high commissioner has raised concerns that Nigeria may continue to record food insecurity, and high food prices as the rising cost of fertilizers and climate change add to food shortages across Africa.

Lang, who spoke during the Feed Nigeria summit in Abuja said that as African countries phase out COVID-19 restrictions, the ripple effects of the Ukraine crisis remain acute in terms of food security, especially as the continent relies on food imports from the region of conflict.

According to him, Nigeria, and other African countries have recorded slow progress towards achieving SDG2, which is zero hunger by 2030.

“As a consequence, we are likely to see long-term food security issues, long-term food availability Issues, long-term high food prices, and long-term issues with inputs, notably fertilisers and water.

“Fundamental issues need to be addressed in order to move Africa from being reliant on the rest of the world for food, to be self-reliant. After all, Africa has enough food to ensure its citizens do not face hunger.

“As a sector, Agriculture provides employment for an estimated 35 percent of Nigeria’s population and remains the foundation of the Nigerian economy and the main source of livelihood for most Nigerians,” he said.

He however noted that impacts of climate change and infrastructure gaps across Nigeria, as well as concerns around security and the business enabling environment continue to impact the country’s ability to really maximize its potential in this sector.

“Climate change will make between 10% and 25% of land currently farmed un-farmable. And as countries get richer, there will be a higher demand for red meat, which we know is an inefficient way of farming.

He disclosed that the UK government is investing £95 million through a new Propcom+ programme to support climate-resilient and sustainable agriculture in Nigeria.

According to him, propcom+ will support more than 4 million people to adopt and scale sustainable agricultural practices, such as improved climate-resilient seed varieties and integrated soil fertility management that increase productivity and resilience, reduce emissions, and protect natural ecosystems.

In his remark, Farouk Mudi, the president of AFAN, noted that effort made towards achieving the SDG-2 which aim to promote zero hunger, are proving insufficient in the face of the intensification of the major drivers including; conflict, climate extremes, economic shocks, COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war behind the recent food insecurity and malnutrition trends.

“We are now only eight years away from 2030, but the distance to reach many of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) targets including most especially SDG~2 is growing wider each year.

“I sincerely align with the need for Nigeria to reverse the trend of high cost of food prices by driving agricultural transformation through accelerated primary production and a proficient input provision, and sundry support mechanism.

“These could be achieved most especially through agricultural massive mechanization, innovative agro-processing, manufacturing agro-products and as a wholesome taking agricultural practice to the business level.

“At AFAN we will galvanize our members to strategically support, partake and invest more towards achieving the FNS 2022 key objectives.

“I encourage Nigerian agribusinesses, stakeholders both local and international to come together to explore opportunities that could translate to commitments for creating actionable and prosperous investments,” he said.

Richard Mbaram, director general of the feed Nigeria summit group noted that post-harvest losses have remained the most unfortunate experience for Nigeria farmers, as Nigeria loses over 50 percent of its food produced at post-harvest.

For him, it has become imperative for Nigeria to leverage industrialization as a tool to curb post-harvest losses.

”Post harvest has remained the most unfortunate experience for our farmers and we must seek ways to solve it as we record shortfalls in our production. we are unable to meet demands due to these losses.

”The recent flood ravaged Nigeria’s farmstead across the country. Having lost so much, there will be implications on food availability, price and food security. With 133 million poor people in Nigeria as disclosed by the government, we are in a serious crisis,” he said.