Tribunal verdict: Kano implements 24-hour curfew to maintain law and order

In response to concerns over potential unrest following the recent ruling by the three-man election tribunal led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay, the Kano State government has taken precautionary measures to safeguard peace and security.

On Wednesday, the state authorities declared a 24-hour curfew to prevent any potential breakdown of law and order.

Mohammed Usaini Gumel, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, confirmed the imposition of the curfew in a statement released to the media. According to Gumel, the curfew will be in effect from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20th, through to 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 21st, 2023.

While emphasising his commitment to ensuring strict compliance with the curfew order, Gumel issued a stern warning to residents that any violations would not be taken lightly. Those found in defiance of the curfew will face legal consequences.

Read also:Kano tribunal sacks Yusuf, declares Gawuna governor

The implementation of the 24-hour curfew underscores the government’s dedication to maintaining peace and security in Kano State during this critical period.

Gumel said, “A Twenty-Four Hours (24-hour) Curfew order has been communicated by the State Government via letter with Reference No: K/SEC/H/435/T.1/153 dated 20th September 2023 taking effect from 6pm of Wednesday, 20th September to 6pm of Thursday, 21st September 2023.

“In view of the constitutional mandate of the Nigeria Police Force alongside the relevant Internal Security and Law Enforcement Agencies to preserve law and order in the state, the Kano State Police Command have mapped out strategies on that direction and call on the good people of the state to give the necessary confidence and support.

“Going forward, Kano State residents are called upon to note that combined Security Forces have already been dispatched to the nooks and crannies, including the entry and exits of the state, to ensure enforcement and strict compliance of the curfew.

“Violators will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Finally, I wish to appreciate all the peace-loving people of the state and urge them to remain law-abiding, as it’s in the best interest of all that we come together to maintain law and order in the state.”