Tribunal affirms Ahmad Aliyu’s victory as Sokoto governor

The Sokoto State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed the petition filed by Sa’idu Umar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to challenge the victory of Ahmed Aliyu, governor of Sokoto State in the March 18 election.

Sa’idu Umar approached the tribunal to dismiss All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Aliyu’s victory.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Aliyu winner of the election, but Umar challenged Aliyu’s victory on the grounds that Aliyu’s deputy, Idris Gobir, was not qualified and that there was electoral fraud.

But the tribunal, led byJustice Haruna Mshelia dismissed the petition and upheld Aliyu’s victory.