Tribunal affirms Agbu Kefas’ victory in Taraba gov election

Peoples Democratic Party’s Kefas Agbu has been confirmed rightful winner of the Taraba State election.

Read also: Tribunal sacks Lagos Assembly member

The tribunal made the confirmation at the weekend.

The three man panel of justices of the tribunal led by justice G.A Sunmonu, dismissed the petition challenging the election of Kefas saying it lacks merit.

Sani M. Yahya, candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP) sought the the nullification of the election which he alleged was marred by malpractices.

Through his counsel, Ibrahim Ishaku, Yahya h described the governorship election as one filled with irregularities.

The lawyer said the alleged failure of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BIVAS) machine to accredit voters during the election “was a clear indication that results declared from some of the polling units were not authentic”. He had on the basis of this sought the cancellation of the election that brought Kefas into power.