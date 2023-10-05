Tribunal: Abia govt wants alleged masterminds of planned civil disturbances arrested

Following the scheduled judgement of the Abia Governorship Petition Tribunal for October 6, the state government has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chief of Army Staff, National Security Adviser and Inspector General of Police to use their good offices to cause the immediate and thorough investigation into allegations made by individuals suspected to have been hired by the opposition elements to cause civil disturbances in the state.

Ferdinand Ekeoma, Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Publicity, while briefing journalists in Umuahia, said: “The attention of Abia State government has been drawn to videos arising from two press briefings conducted by individuals suspected to have been hired by opposition elements who were roundly defeated in the last governorship election in Abia State.

“In the first press conference, a group of few young men had alleged that Governor Alex Otti was using Abia Funds to sponsor the litigation of the LP Presidential candidate in the last Presidential Election, Mr. Peter Obi.

“In the second press conference, another group of strange fellows alleged that the four-month-old Government of Dr. Alex Otti is sponsoring the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to cause terror in the state.”

Ekeoma alleged that groups in separate press briefings in videos called for the governorship election judgement billed for 6th October 2023 not to be delivered in Abia because the Abia State Government had allegedly concluded plans to intimidate the Justices to deliver judgement in favour of Governor Alex Otti or alternatively would ensure that the Judges would be killed if they fail to deliver judgement in favour of the governor.

The Media Adviser said: “Because these allegations are weighty and have the propensity to cause disaffection, insecurity, breakdown of law and order, and even endanger the lives and property of innocent citizens, we strongly and most respectfully make the following demands and submissions:

“That His Excellency the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Chief of Army Staff, the National Security Adviser and the Inspector General of Police should kindly use their good offices to cause immediate and thorough investigation into these allegations.

“That the young men who organised these press conferences should be invited by security agencies to come and throw more light on their allegations to enable law enforcement agents carry out thorough investigation that could lead to the arrest of culprits.”

Ekeoma noted that “Governor Alex Otti’s position as Governor of Abia State was a product of a nationally celebrated Governorship election victory, hence the state government considers it a demeaning insult and a provocative blackmail for a group of greedy hatchet men with zero stake in the Abia project to sit behind the microphone and spew gibberish that lowers the office of the Governor of Abia State while insulting the sensibilities of the people who have heaved a sigh of relief since the emergence of Governor Alex Otti.

“The hate, anger, bitterness and the trademark of terror contained in the text of the press conference and on the facial expression of the accusers showed a despicable design to subject the government and people of Abia State to public opprobrium.

“The two opposition parties that are in court against Governor Otti and who are suspected to be the brains behind these allegations know very well that they have terrible cases and that their suits would be thrown into the trash bin on the 6th of October, hence the resort to this panic and desperate strategy of deceit and destabilisation. They should be exposed and punished for choosing the perfidious path that seeks to advance their selfish interest against the genuine interest of millions of innocent Abians.”