Christie Toby, country chair, Trefoil Guild Nigeria

The Trefoil Guild Nigeria, regarded as the organisation of top Girl Guilds, has weighed in on the saga rolling over Nigeria’s Senate.

Trefoil Guild (Nigeria), under the leadership of Christie Toby, the country chair, has thus, strongly condemned all forms of sexual harassment, intimidation, and gender-based violence in any sector of society, including the highest levels of governance.

Trefoil expressed deep concern regarding the recent developments involving Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (a senator) and the Senate President. “The allegations of sexual assault and subsequent suspension raise serious questions about the protection of women’s rights and dignity in our nation. The six-months duration period of suspension and other penalties meted on the female senator, including the inability of the Senate to listen to the nature of the sexual allegation case against the senate President raise questions on fair hearing on the matter.

“As an organisation committed to the empowerment, protection, and advocacy for women and girls, we stand firmly with Natasha and all women who suffer in silence due to societal pressures and systemic injustices. Our guiding principles and objectives emphasize courage, integrity, and the promotion of a safe and just society for all.”

Trefoil called on the relevant authorities to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation into these allegations. “Justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done. We call for a review of the suspension of Senator Natasha, and hearing of the sexual allegations issues she has brought to the Senate, which should be televised live by the media, so as to give credibility and fairness on the hearing of case. She should be given a chance to prove her case.

“We urge all women, civil society organisations, and concerned Nigerians to continue speaking up against gender-based violence, harassment, and discrimination in all its forms, they should never succumb to any form of intimidation when it comes to speaking out against sexual harassment. We must break the culture of silence and speak out. “

The Trefoil Guild Nigeria said that it remained unwavering in its commitment to creating a society where women can live, work, and lead without fear. “We stand together, and we stand strong.”

