Obiaruko Ndukwe

…Says ‘Senate president still holds reputation capital in the zone’

Godswill Akpabio seems to grow as a political giant from the South-South and an emerging force in Nigeria from the Niger Delta. This must have helped him in the face of what is now known as the “Natasha Drama.”

This showed up when the political leaders of the geopolitical zone went to Aso Rock in the week to pay a visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu first to help douse the raging tension in Rivers State between Governor Sim Fubara and his erstwhile godfather, Nyesom Wike, now FCT Minister.

The giants of the South-South laid huge foundation of their visit by commending the President for the rise of many sons and daughters of the region in the Tinubu administration and thus, into higher limelight. They poured much encomiums on the role and personality of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, in the Tinubu team.

The elders stated thus: “Our presence in such numbers today also underscores the deep ties between the Niger Delta and your administration.”

Akpabio seemed to ride and fly when his own people spoke about his value at the Presidency at a time many thought his political stock value or reputation capital was going down. The elders from his zone said: “Beyond the fact that you are our in-law given that your dear wife, the First Lady, Her Excellency Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who plays a pivotal role in national development is our daughter – we also acknowledge the inclusion of our son, Senator Godswill Akpabio, as Senate President. His emergence marks the first time in 45 years that a leader from our region has held this esteemed position since the tenure of the late Senator Joseph Wayas. It is our earnest prayer that the strong partnership between you and the Senate President will continue to advance our democracy and national progress.”

Drawing the President’s attention to two names in one envelop (the president’s cherished wife, and senate president) was seen as great value for the later.

Now, Oby Ndukwe, a woman of high value in media management political strategy, has stepped into the fray and has concluded by drawing lessons people in high offices must learn about how to balance humour and protocol.

Ndukwe, a chief in her home state and a Port Harcourt ‘girl’ who is a publisher, media manager, and political communication strategist, said those rushing into the Akpabio-Natasha saga must endeavour to differentiate the two Akpabios. In what she called ‘the other Godswill Akpabio: A Senate President Navigating Familiarity and Protocol’, the highly resourceful woman drew attention to what she called the intricate dance of Nigerian politics.

In such, she said relationships often blur the lines of decorum and governance.

“At the heart of the current spectacle lies a lingering feud between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, a senator. This conflict, brewing beneath the surface, reveals not only the complexities of political alliances but also the need for respect for institutional protocols—a lesson that seems lost on many.”

She further observed thus: “Godswill Akpabio, a man of many roles—former governor, minister, Senate minority leader, and now Senate President—has cultivated a reputation not just for his political acumen but also for his keen sense of humour. Those who know him outside the political arena appreciate his jovial nature and ability to lighten the mood, even within the weighty confines of governance.”

Read also: Natasha Akpoti: Senate passes vote of confidence on Akpabio

Many agree that Akpabio is another Olusegun Obasanjo, humour bombs. She said: “However, this lightheartedness has often been mistaken for leniency by those who share a closer personal connection with him.

“Enter Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, a senator who has found herself entangled in a web of misunderstanding. Despite her familial ties to Akpabio, having been relatively close to his inner circle, she appears to have misjudged the boundaries of legislative decorum.”

Ndukwe gave testimonies: “On two separate occasions, she flouted the rules of engagement in the Senate, seemingly believing that her familiarity with Akpabio would grant her unfettered access to speak without prior recognition from the Senate President. Such actions not only disrespected the traditions of the hallowed chambers but also undermined the integrity of the legislative process.”

The strategist said this recurring episode underscores a troubling trend: individuals in close proximity to power often forget that their relationships come with responsibilities.

“Akpabio, in his efforts to uphold the Senate’s rules, wielded the gavel with a mix of authority and humour, attempting to strike a balance between camaraderie and governance. Yet, this very adherence to protocol has become an albatross around his neck, as it leaves him open to accusations of being overly rigid on one hand or dismissive on the other hand.”

Moreover, she noted, it is not uncommon for women—especially those who have enjoyed the privileges of proximity to men in power—to wield the weapon of victimhood, using it to manipulate narratives for personal gain.

“Natasha’s shock at being stripped of her position as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content—a lucrative role typically reserved for seasoned senators—speaks volumes about the expectations that often accompany such relationships. Her elevation to this role, despite being a first-time senator, was arguably an exception rather than the rule, highlighting the complexities inherent in political appointments.”

As Akpabio navigates this tumultuous landscape, she went on, it is imperative for him to re-engage with a fresh perspective. “His friends and associates must recognise that their personal bonds with him should not overshadow the responsibilities of his office. The Senate is not merely a social club; it is a pivotal institution that demands respect, adherence to protocol, and a clear delineation of roles.”

In the end, Ndukwe went on, the unfolding drama between Akpabio and Uduaghan serves as a poignant reminder of the delicate balance between personal relationships and professional responsibilities in politics.

“While humour and warmth are valuable traits in leadership, they cannot replace the need for decorum and respect for institutional norms.”

She ruled thus: “Godswill Akpabio is not just a familiar face; he is a Senate President who embodies the weight of his office and the expectations that come with it. As this saga continues, it is crucial for all involved to understand that in the realm of politics, familiarity should never breed contempt for the rules that govern us all.”

Inline image

Obiaruko Ndukwe

Share