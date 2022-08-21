Trapped funds: Reps summon aviation, finance ministers, others

The leadership of the House of Representatives has invited stakeholders in aviation and finance to a meeting to address the issue of trapped funds of foreign airlines. The issue has forced the airlines to reduce flight frequencies to Nigeria and has prompted Emirates Airlines to plan suspending flights into Nigeria.

The notice of the meeting was conveyed in statement by Yahaya Danzaria, Clerk of the House of Representatives.

Specifically, those invited to the meeting were the Minister for Finance, CBN Governor, Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, the Minister for Aviation and the DG NCAA.

Others included the Country Rep, IATA, the Emirate Country Manager, Chairman, Aviation Committee, House of Representatives, Chairman, Banking & Currency, House of Representatives and the Chairman, Finance Committee, House of Representatives.

The statement also appealed to Emirate airline to suspend the flight withdrawal pending the outcome of the meeting.

The statement reads: ” The Honourable Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and the Leadership of House of Representatives have been briefed on the disturbing notice of withdrawal of services recently issued by some International Airline operators in the country.

“The date of the meeting should be communicated to all the concerned Stakeholders and organisations.

“Meanwhile, the Speaker requests all parties in the matter, and specifically, the Emirates airlines to suspend any action and await the outcome of the meeting.

“The Speaker is also aware that the Executive Arm of Government is taking necessary steps to avert any crisis in the Aviation sector.”