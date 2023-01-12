Transcorp wins big at Pearl awards

Transnational Corporation plc has emerged winner of the Sectorial Leadership Award – Conglomerates and the Highest Dividend Cover Award at the Pearl Awards.

The award ceremony was held on November 27, 2022, in Lagos.

Transcorp was awarded in recognition for its outstanding operational and exceptional stock market performance in 2021.

Owen Omogiafo, president/group CEO, Transcorp Group, accepted the awards on behalf of the company.

Commenting on the awards, Omogiafo said, “This recognition is a testament to our commitment to excellence and an acknowledgement of the outstanding work being done by the entire Transcorp team.

“We are honoured to have won in the categories in which we were nominated at the Pearl Awards and are focused on continuing to deliver great results across all our businesses.

“I am also delighted that our hospitality subsidiary, Transcorp Hotels plc, was also awarded the Sectorial Leadership Award – Services (hotels and lodging) for redefining hospitality and continuing to deliver exceptional service to guests.”