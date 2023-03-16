‘Training, staff wellness critical to productivity’

The acting auditor-general of Lagos State, Adewale Moshood Adewuyi, has identified continuous training and staff wellness as critical factors to productivity in the public and private sectors of the country.

Adewuyi said this on Wednesday at the opening of a two-day training on “Improvement of work ethics through the employee wellness programme for staff”, held in Ikeja, the state capital.

The training was organised by the office of the auditor-general, in collaboration with Messers Mosabaaj Consultant.

Speaking further on the essence of the training, Adewuyi said having management staff and others together in training will help improve their wellness and productivity, and staff morale. “If you look at the topic that we have chosen, it’s related to staff wellness”.

He said the training would also help to develop the state’s audit directorates to bridge the knowledge gap between management staff and middle-level staff of the state auditors. “We need to train those who are coming behind,” said Adewuyi.

According to him, employees are important in any organisation, because without the staff, organisations cannot achieve their set goals. “If we are looking at staff wellness; it will increase the productivity of any organisation, and when staff morale is improved, they will be happy to work. When the staff’s health is improved, they will be ready to work. So, to that extent, if a staff member is not happy, how will he work?

Read also: Banks raise FX school fees request time, cut BTA, PTA

Adewuyi said further that the primary objective of the training was to improve the state’s revenue and expenditure through proper audit examinations. “Our objective is to be able to audit and examine, review the expenditure of Lagos State and the revenue of Lagos State in order to be sure that yes, there is no mismanagement here and there; the revenue is complete, and the expenditure is used for the right purpose,” Adewuyi said.

“Stress response syndromes occur when a person develops emotional or behavioural symptoms in response to a stressful event or situation,” Victoria Ayo Daniel, the resource person at the event said while speaking on ‘mental health and wellbeing’.

She advised the participants to pay more attention to their mental health issues and to regularly check their blood pressure levels to ascertain their actual state of health and well-being.