Train your mind to recognise opportunities, O’dua Group chairman urges Nigerians

L- R:Adetola Odusote, Partner CMC Connect LLP;Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, Keynote Speaker/Group Chairman Odua group of Companies; Clara Okoro, Chairman BJAN and Victor Ayetoro, Head , brands and Communication, O’odua Group during the Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria(BJAN) 12th Annual Brands & Marketing Conference in Lagos recently

Nigerians have been advised to make the most out of every ‘bad’ situation as this is one of the ways to surmount the present economic situation in the country. To do this, Nigerians must undertake a holistic assessment of the situation and see what kind of changes to make to improve not only their economic status but also how to impact the economy.

Otunba Bimbo Ashiru , strategic management consultant and Group Chairman of Odu’a Investment Company Limited, , gave the charge at the 12th Annual Brands & Marketing Conference of Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria (BJAN) last weekend in Lagos.

Ashiru, who spoke on the theme; “Rebuilding Consumer Confidence: Addressing Policy Impact & Market Realities”, said the outlook was imperative on account of present economic realities.

Citing the Zoom app as an example, Ashiru, a two-time Commissioner of Commerce and Industry in Ogun State, said it was the best example of making the best out of a bad situation because of the solution it brought especially during the COVID 19 pandemic and it’s continued relevance till date.

“We look at how we can make the most out of our predicament and convert it to good use,” he said.

According to him, global economic realities, especially the high inflationary environment in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the immense strain it put on the global supply chain, inflation and technology, have driven the way consumers interact with the economy.

Identifying government policy as a factor for growth and economic stability, Otunba Ashiru said government policy must promote the growth of the local economy.

In his comment during the panel session, Adetola Odusote, Partner, CMC Connect LLP, urged the government to consider the plight of consumers, especially in the area of policy formulation.

Damola Salvador, CEO of Digisplash, opined that Nigerian consumers have been beaten and battered and are struggling to survive in the face of the harsh economic environment. He, therefore, charged the government to always create regulation with human face rather than strangulating with policies.

Victoria Uwadoka, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs Manager at Nestle Nigeria for many years, government policies have been made without putting the consumers at the centre.

Reacting to the issue of gatekeeping to protect consumers from exploitation, Akonte Ekine, CEO of Absolute PR, noted the need for consumers to get the right messages at all time.

In her opening remarks, Clara Okoro, the immediate past Chairman of BJAN, said the rationale behind the theme was not to lay blame but to bring some of the challenges resulting from government policies to the fore and to proffer solutions to them.

