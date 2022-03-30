Train attack: Army Chief orders troops to hunt down terrorists

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has ordered troops of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to hunt down terrorists responsible for the Abuja-Kaduna train attack late Monday night which has claimed innocent lives.

Yahaya gave this order when he visited the scene of the Kaduna – Abuja train attack. He was accompanied by some principal staff officers of the Army Headquarters and the General Officer Commanding 1 Division.

The Army in a statement on Tuesday said the COAS, on arrival at the scene, assessed the security situation around the general area of the attack and inspected the attacked train, as well as the rail track to evaluate the degree of damage.

“He ordered the troops of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to intensify their search and rescue operations to ensure that the kidnapped victims are rescued unconditionally.

“The COAS has also assured Nigerians that the troops will be undeterred and vehement in the fight against banditry and other forms of criminality. He urged members of the surrounding communities and all Nigerians to continue to avail troops with credible information to enhance their operations across the country,” the statement read.

Yahaya also observed that the attack reverberates the need for critical stakeholders to review the security of railways across the country in order to achieve the desired security architecture for railway transportation.