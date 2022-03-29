Buhari’s visit to Lekki Port raises fresh hope for rail connection

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday 22 March 2022 inspected the project site of the Lekki Deep Seaport located at the Lagos Free Zone in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.

During the inspection, the President directed Rotimi Amaechi, the minister of transportation to consult and bring up a memorandum to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for the linking of the port facility to the railway network for ease of cargo evacuation.

Lack of rail connection and its likely impact on the much awaited deep seaport have been a source of worry to both the developer and Nigerians. This is considering the magnitude of business activities that are expected to take place within that axis in coming years, which obviously cannot be handled by the existing road infrastructure around the port.

Amaechi, who disclosed the President’s directive in an interview with newsmen, said Buhari was also delighted at the pace of the construction work at the Lekki Port.

On the purpose of the President’s visit, Amaechi said the visit affirms the commitment and support of Buhari’s administration towards timely delivery of the port.

Amaechi further said that the commencement of operation of Lekki Port would strengthen Nigeria’s maritime sector and will also position it as the maritime hub for the West African sub-region.

Read also: How Abuja-Kaduna standard rail line was completed by Jonathan – Ohuabunwa

“We are looking forward to the official commissioning of the port and commencement of operations,” Amaechi added.

Also speaking, Du Ruogang, the chief executive officer of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited, expressed profound appreciation of the company to the President for the visit and the immense support the project has received since its inception.

Ruogang assured that the company is working round-the-clock to complete the construction as scheduled by September, and to ensure that commercial operations commence by the fourth quarter of 2022.

“We are indeed very pleased and grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for the visit to Lekki Port today; this day will remain a memorable one in the history of this Port. We sincerely thank the President and all the dignitaries that accompanied him here today even as we look forward to having them soon for the official commissioning,” he said.

Denrick Moos, the managing director of the Lekki Freeport Terminal, the terminal operator for the Port, assured that the port operation would be a world-class and efficient one leveraging technology in the automation of its processes.

Moos commended both the promoters and partners of the project including Tolaram and China Harbour Engineering Company for their commitment towards the timely delivery of the project ahead of operational readiness.