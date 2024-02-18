Tragedy in Plateau as APC Spokesperson, Namang shot dead

The Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State, Sylvanus Namang, has been shot dead in Pankshin town, Pankshin Local Government Area of the state.

An official of the party, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the incident to Journalists on Sunday adding that the APC scribe died from injuries sustained in the attack.

He stated that the late Namang was a dependable ally, and deeply committed to the development of the APC at the grassroots and state levels, adding that the party would issue a statement regarding the circumstances surrounding his death.

BusinessDay gathered that Namang was gunned down outside his hotel room in the area by hoodlums who opened fire at him around 8: pm on Saturday.

A source told BusinessDay that the deceased left home on Saturday to attend a burial in Pankshin where he was suddenly killed.

When our Correspondent contacted the Spokesperson, Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo to confirm the killing, he said “Just be patient you will see my release shortly, Iam in a meeting”.