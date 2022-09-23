Traction, Tricia Biz partner to promote African business ecosystem

Traction, the growth business partner for African MSMEs is collaborating with Tricia Biz as the official sponsor for the first season of the Youtube series titled “How they did it.”

This business-themed series details the growth stories of African businesses and features entrepreneurs succeeding in various sectors while highlighting key lessons for business owners.

The Youtube series was launched on September 1, 2022, with various business owners in attendance. The audience had the privilege to experience the first public view of the series, which featured insightful interviews and stories from owners of businesses such as So Fresh, McDan Group, and Mai Atafo, among others.

The startup and business scene in Africa has experienced incredible growth in recent years, and this is partly a result of several significant interventions by stakeholders to enable entrepreneurship and innovation in local ecosystems.

Traction and Tricia Biz’s collaboration hopes to shed light on the work entrepreneurs are doing in their businesses and, in a sense, build on the work done and set a framework for prospective entrepreneurs.

Tricia Olufemi-Olumide (a.k.a TriciaBiz) said “The desire to share our stories is growing, and this series attempts to address this. The Youtube series is designed to motivate and inspire people to see that success can emanate out of Africa and to give them fuel for their respective journeys.”

“To give more impactful support and bring visibility to the startup ecosystem in Africa, there is a need to tell our stories. Different kinds of businesses provide varying services, and the context differs on this continent when building and running a business, and our partnership with Tricia is a reflection of our vision to provide not just innovative payment solutions and business tools to business owners, but also information on how to navigate the highs and lows of business. I am particularly excited about this collaboration and how it would lay the foundation for deeper interactions between the ecosystem and big global tech players.” Dolapo Adejuyigbe, co-founder, Traction, said during the launch of the Youtube Show.

Season 1 of the Youtube series, “How They Did It” will feature 12 episodes detailing the business journeys of successful African entrepreneurs.