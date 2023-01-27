Traction positions SMEs for growth

Traction, a one-stop payment and business solutions platform, has urged businesses, especially small and medium scale entrepreneurs to stay open-minded.

Speakers at a recent quarterly business forum for business owners, with the theme “positioning your business for growth in 2023”, hosted by Traction, encouraged entrepreneurs to take advantage of collaboration to grow their businesses.

The forum was a part of Traction’s quarterly merchant gatherings focused on fostering knowledge sharing and networking opportunities among business owners in

Nigeria.

The key speakers at the forum included Joycee Awosika, founder of Oriki Group; Michael Williams, general manager at EbonyLife Place; and Olayinka David-West, Associate Dean at Lagos Business School, while Dolapo Adejuyigbe, co-founder of Traction moderated the conversations.

The forum bordered on the innovative strategies to explore in 2023 in triumphing the challenges lurking for business owners, with relatable examples shared by the business experts during the panel session.

Joycee Awosika, founder of Oriki Group on growing businesses in 2023 encouraged business owners to stay open-minded in these times. She said: “Keep experimenting with strategies, take advantage of collaborations, be better at what you do and the value you provide, and also be intentional about your