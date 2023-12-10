Tottenham vs Newcastle: Spurs battle Magpies in top-four race cracker

The race for the top-four heats up as Newcastle United locks horns with Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur side in an important encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Spurs and Magpies, who suffered midweek defeats, will aim to return to winning to boost their chances of finishing within the top-four position to play in next season’s Champions League.

Newcastle are currently in seventh place in the Premier League tandings with 26 points and have been inconsistent in their recent matches this season.

The Magpies slumped to a shock 3-0 defeat at the hands of Everton in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Spurs are in fifth place in the Premier League table with 27 points and have not been impressive in recent weeks. The North London side fell to a 2-1 defeat against West Ham United this week and has a point to prove in this match.

Read alsoManchester City vs Tottenham: Spurs face tricky Etihad test

Spurs have also failed to record a win for the fifth game in a row, and Postecoglou’s men have struggled defensively over the past week and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Newcastle has yet to hit its stride this season and must be at its best in this fixture. Both teams suffered disappointing midweek defeats and will view Sunday’s match as a great chance to return to winning ways.

Tottenham have a good record against Newcastle and has won 73 out of the 168 matches, with Newcastle winning 61 matches.

Tottenham have lost each of their last two Premier League matches against Newcastle.

Newcastle have won 11 matches away from home against Tottenham in the Premier League.