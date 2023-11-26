Tottenham 1-2 Aston Villa: Villans stun Spurs in dramatic comeback

Aston Villa came from behind to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in an exciting Premier League fixture played on Sunday, November 26, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, earning their third consecutive win against the North London club.

Giovani lo Celso’s deflected shoot gave Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs side an early lead in the 22 minutes in a match that looked like going the way of the home side. Still, Pau Torres levelled with a header deep into the first half of added time before Ollie Watkins slotted in the winning goal for the Villans in the 61 minutes of play.

Hoping to return to winning ways after their 2-1 extra-time defeat to Wolves before the international break, Spurs pushed for an equalizer but could not avoid a third straight defeat.

Spurs were top of the Premier League table after their first 10 games but are now below Villa. After victory in north London, Unai Emery’s side was one spot above Tottenham, placing fourth on 28 points from 13 matches.

In the second half, the difference was shown as Spurs became more tired, and with a depleted bench as injuries and suspensions showed, Villa stayed on the front foot.

Ollie Watkins played a one-two with Youri Tielemans to squeeze past the centre-back partnership of Emerson Royal and Davies and slot his shot into the far post.

Down 2-1, Spurs continued to provide offensive production as shots were put into the box with Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Son Heung-min, Brennan Johnson, Kulusevski, and others missing the chances to level the game.

Seeing the shots either saved or in the case of Son — a hat trick of offside goals — Spurs were showing fatigue in the game’s final stages. The scoreline reflects a third consecutive defeat.

Spurs will head to Manchester to take on the champions of Manchester City on Sunday.