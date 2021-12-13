Total Energies holds HIV/AIDS awareness campaign programme for secondary schools

In commemoration of the 2021 World AIDS Day themed, ‘End Inequalities, End AIDS, End Pandemics,’ Total Energies, and Partners – Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), PRIME, South Atlantic Petroleum (SAPETRO) and CNOOC limited held an HIV/AIDS Awareness Campaign for 1,000 students in Lagos State.

The event which was implemented in partnership with the Nigerian Business Coalition Against AIDS sensitized the students of Immaculate Heart Comprehensive Senior Secondary school, Immaculate Heart Comprehensive Junior Secondary School, Mende High Senior Secondary School and Mende High Junior Secondary School.

In a speech delivered by Moyosore Areola on behalf of the Managing Director of Total Upstream Nigeria Limited, Mike Sangster, highlighted the commitment of Total Energies and its partners over the years to the response of HIV/AIDS in Nigeria.

He continued, ‘‘Total Energies is committed to positively impacting the lives of Nigerians through health education and awareness creation on HIV/AIDS.’’

Similarly, Clementina Arubi, who represented the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) said that awareness through education is one of the most important tools to target adolescents and young people in ensuring that they make healthy choices that will be beneficial to their families, societies, and the nation at large.

The data from the Nigeria AIDS Control Agency (NACA) revealed that 160,000 adolescents aged 10-19 years are living with HIV. Also, adolescents and young persons aged 15-24 account for 40 percent of all reported new cases of HIV in Nigeria with a prevalence of 4.2percent.

This age group categorizes as one with the highest HIV prevalence when compared to the other age groups.

Ganiyu Sanni, chairman, House Committee on Education, also stated that teaching young people about HIV/AIDS is very important in ending the HIV pandemic.

He further said, ‘‘When young people are armed with the right information, it helps them take better decisions to stay HIV-free or seek help.”

Interactive sessions on Mental health, HIV & AIDS, Covid-19, Life-building Skills were some of the key highlights of the program.

At the event, HIV toolkits were presented to the principals of both schools by the National Petroleum Investment Services (NAPIMS) and the Total Upstream Nigeria Limited (TUPNI) These toolkits are to provide the students with more information on HIV/AIDS.

Total Energies said it is committed to providing support to employees, families, host communities and the society at large, through the promotion of preventive measures against HIV/AIDS and awareness campaigns.