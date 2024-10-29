Africa’s import market reflects the diverse needs of the continent’s growing populations and economies. From essential staples to other agricultural products, several African countries have emerged as major importers, sourcing large volumes of these goods to meet domestic demand.

According to the Africa Agriculture Trade Monitor (AATM) Report 2024, Egypt is the largest importer of cereals, fats and oils, meat and offal, and oilseeds and oleaginous fruits. Algeria, Nigeria, South Africa, and Libya also emerge as primary destinations for products among Africa’s most imported product categories.

“These insights illustrate the strong dependence of some African countries on imports of essential agricultural products, hence their exposure and vulnerability to global supply chain disruptions, like those faced during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian–Ukraine war” the AATM report reads.

According to authors’ calculations based on the AATM 2024 database, here are the Top largest African importers of agricultural key products by country from 2018 to 2020

Cereals

Egypt leads Africa’s importation of cereals, accounting for 24.7% of the continent’s cereal imports and 5.0% of global cereal imports. This high import share highlights Egypt’s efforts to meet local food needs amidst limited arable land, prompting dependence on cereal imports for staples like wheat and maize.

Animal or Vegetable Fats and Oils

Egypt is also the top African importer of animal and vegetable fats and oils, holding 11.9% of Africa’s imports in this category and 1.0% globally. These oils, which include products like palm and soybean oil, are essential in food preparation, underscoring their importance to Egyptian households.

Sugars and Sugar Confectionery

With 10.6% of Africa’s sugar and sugar confectionery imports, Algeria emerges as a leading importer, making up 1.5% of global imports. Sugar plays a significant role in Algerian culinary practices, particularly in confectionery and traditional sweets, driving the demand for this commodity.

Dairy Produce, Eggs, and Honey

Algeria also takes the lead in the dairy sector, accounting for 25.6% of Africa’s dairy imports and 1.4% globally. Dairy is widely consumed in Algerian households, contributing to the need for imports to sustain this demand.

Meat and Edible Meat Offal

Egypt dominates Africa’s importation of meat and edible meat offal, covering 30.9% of the continent’s imports and 1.0% globally. As the Egyptian diet includes a high proportion of meat, particularly beef and poultry, the country’s reliance on imported meat has grown to fulfil local consumption requirements.

Preparations of Cereals, Flour, Starch, or Milk

Nigeria leads in importing cereal and milk preparations, with 11.4% of Africa’s imports in this category and 0.5% of global imports. These products, which include items like packaged cereals and baby food, serve as affordable and accessible options for diverse demographics within the country.

Miscellaneous Edible Preparations

South Africa is Africa’s top importer of miscellaneous edible preparations, capturing 10.1% of the continent’s imports in this category and 0.4% globally. This category includes items like sauces, condiments, and other prepared foods, catering to South Africa’s varied culinary culture.

Tobacco and Manufactured Tobacco Substitutes

Libya leads in importing tobacco and manufactured substitutes, with 14.3% of African imports and 1.0% of global imports. The demand for tobacco in Libya continues to drive the need for imports in this sector, with manufactured tobacco products constituting a significant share.

Beverages, Spirits, and Vinegar

South Africa is the largest importer of beverages, spirits, and vinegar in Africa, holding 18.5% of African imports and 0.5% of global imports. The country’s hospitality and retail sectors create strong demand for these products, supporting a dynamic market for imported beverages.

Oilseeds and Oleaginous Fruits

Egypt leads Africa’s import of oilseeds and oleaginous fruits, representing 50.6% of the continent’s imports and 1.4% globally. These imports, including products like soybeans, are vital to Egypt’s production of edible oils and animal feed, contributing to food security and agricultural stability.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

