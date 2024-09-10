Top 10 Agricultural commodities leading Africa’s export market

These agricultural commodities have driven economic activity and shaped market trends across sectors. Analysis of these exports, using the Africa Agriculture Trade Monitor (AATM) Report 2024, offers insights into Africa’s competitive strengths and areas of growth.

According to AATM, Most of Africa’s top exports have seen growth in recent years, except for cocoa and its preparations, tobacco and substitutes, and sugars and sugar confectionery, which have declined.

Oilseeds, oleaginous fruits, and cotton have been both competitive and expanding with double-digit growth rates. Cocoa exports have decreased by 2% annually between 2018 and 2022, yet cocoa remains Africa’s most competitive export, representing 20% of the global market.

“This situation underscores the challenges facing Africa’s major export products, including price volatility. For instance, between 2016 and 2023, the global monthly price of cocoa surged to its peak in October 2023, reaching approximately US$3,692 per metric ton.” the report reads.

The report further reads that “Over that period, it fluctuated within the range of approximately $1,900–2,700 per metric ton. Meanwhile, over time, the decline in exports of products with a high comparative advantage like cocoa might result in decreased market share.”

These ten commodities made up nearly 80% of the continent’s agricultural exports. Despite challenges such as market access and price volatility, Africa’s agricultural sector continues to adapt, maintaining its role in the global economy.

Read also: Nigeria’s top 10 export products

The top 10 agricultural commodities driving Africa’s export market from 2018 to 2022 were identified, based on authors’ analysis using the AATM 2024 database. The growth rates represent the average annual changes over this period.

1. Edible Fruits and Nuts

Edible fruits and nuts accounted for 21.3% of Africa’s total agricultural exports during this period. This category includes a range of products like citrus fruits, berries, and tropical nuts. With a revealed comparative advantage (RCA) index of 2.4, Africa held a 9.6% share in global exports in this category, with an export growth rate of 4.3%. This growth reflects Africa’s increasing role in supplying produce to international markets, supported by investments in agricultural infrastructure.

2. Cocoa and Cocoa Preparations

Cocoa represented 15.1% of Africa’s agricultural exports, with an RCA index of 4.9. Africa contributed 19.7% to the world’s cocoa exports. However, the export growth rate for cocoa saw a decline of 2.3%, likely due to global demand fluctuations and price changes. Despite this, cocoa remains an important export, driving economic activity and supporting livelihoods in many African nations.

Read also: 11 countries that are buying products from Nigeria right now

3. Coffee, Tea, Mate, and Spices

This category ranked third, making up 8.4% of Africa’s agricultural exports. With an RCA index of 2.6, Africa held a 10.3% share in world exports in this category. The export growth rate for these commodities was 6.1%, showing Africa’s influence in the global beverage and spice markets. Countries like Ethiopia, Kenya, and Madagascar have been key in this growth, using their climates and expertise in coffee and spice production.

4. Vegetables and Certain Roots and Tubers

Vegetables, along with certain roots and tubers, accounted for 7.7% of Africa’s agricultural exports. With an RCA index of 1.7 and a 6.6% share in global exports, this category is significant for its growth. The export growth rate of 6.5% reflects the rising global demand for African vegetables and root products, driven by the continent’s agricultural practices.

Read also: Nigeria’s top 10 trading partners for exports

5. Oilseeds and Oleaginous Fruits

Contributing 7.3% to Africa’s total agricultural exports, oilseeds and oleaginous fruits such as palm nuts and seeds are crucial commodities. The RCA index for this category is 1.0, with Africa holding a 3.9% share in global exports. The category experienced an export growth rate of 14.6%, reflecting the global demand for oilseeds used in producing vegetable oils, biofuels, and other industrial products.

6. Tobacco and Manufactured Tobacco Substitutes

Tobacco and its substitutes represented 5.0% of Africa’s agricultural exports, with an RCA index of 1.7. The continent accounted for 6.6% of global exports in this category. However, the export growth rate declined by 3.1%, reflecting challenges such as declining global demand for tobacco products and increasing regulation.

Read also: Nigeria’s top 10 trading partners for import

7. Animal or Vegetable Fats and Oils

This category, encompassing various animal and vegetable fats and oils, made up 5.0% of Africa’s agricultural exports. With a lower RCA index of 0.7, Africa’s share in global exports was 2.6%. However, the export growth rate was 16.7%, driven by demand for vegetable oils and fats in food processing and industrial applications.

8. Sugars and Sugar Confectionery

Sugars and sugar confectionery contributed 3.6% to Africa’s agricultural exports, with an RCA index of 1.2. The continent held a 4.8% share in global exports. The export growth rate for this category was 0.0%, indicating stable yet unchanging demand and production levels during the period.

Read also: Top 10 African countries with the largest intra-African exports growth

9. Cotton

Cotton exports made up 3.4% of Africa’s agricultural exports, with an RCA index of 3.1. Africa accounted for 12.2% of global cotton exports, and the category saw an export growth rate of 12.6%, reflecting the global demand for cotton, particularly in textile production.

10. Beverages, Spirits, and Vinegar

Rounding out the top ten, beverages, spirits, and vinegar represented 3.1% of Africa’s agricultural exports. This category had an RCA index of 0.4, with Africa holding a 1.5% share in global exports. The export growth rate was 4.8%, driven by the demand for African beverages, particularly in markets such as craft spirits and traditional African drinks.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing about profiles, business, finance, travel, and world affairs, leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with his readers.