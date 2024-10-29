Africa’s agricultural exports have grown in recent years, driven by the demand for diverse food products and raw materials globally. From cocoa in Côte d’Ivoire to tobacco in Zimbabwe, African countries play a crucial role in meeting the world’s agricultural needs.

According to the Africa Agriculture Trade Monitor (AATM) Report 2024, Côte d’Ivoire leads African exports in the cocoa and cocoa preparations category, holding 55 per cent of Africa’s share and securing 11 per cent of the global market for this product. South Africa, Kenya, and Benin each command at least 3 per cent of the global market in their respective major export categories.

Also, the report further highlighted that West Africa stands out as the top exporting subregion for oilseeds and oleaginous fruits, capturing 1 per cent of the global market, while Sudan, representing East Africa, leads as the primary exporting country in this category with almost 1 per cent of the world market.

According to authors’ calculations based on the AATM 2024 database, here are the top African countries driving global exports in key agricultural products from 2018 to 2022

Fruits and Nuts

South Africa led African exports of fruits and nuts. Holding 36.7% of the African market, it also accounted for 3.5% of the global export share. This export strength underlines South Africa’s vital role in supplying fresh produce to international markets. Its varied climate allows the cultivation of a range of fruits, from citrus to subtropical varieties.

Cocoa and Cocoa Preparations

Côte d’Ivoire has been a powerhouse in cocoa production, responsible for 54.8% of Africa’s cocoa exports. Côte d’Ivoire’s contributions make up 10.8% of global exports, reinforcing its position as a primary source of cocoa. The country’s cocoa production is essential in the global chocolate supply chain, connecting African farmers with manufacturers worldwide.

Read also: Top 10 Agricultural commodities leading Africa’s export market

Coffee, Tea, Mate, and Spices

Kenya emerged as the leading African coffee, tea, mate, and spices exporter during this period. Kenya contributed 29.7% of Africa’s exports in this category and held a 3.0% share of global exports. With its robust coffee industry and rich tea-growing regions, Kenya has built a solid international reputation for high-quality produce, appealing to consumers worldwide.

Vegetables, Roots, and Tubers

Morocco led African exports in vegetables and specific roots and tubers, capturing 34.6% of the African share and 2.3% of the global export market. Morocco’s efficient agricultural practices and favourable climate have enabled it to maintain a reliable supply chain for vegetable exports, from fresh produce to prepared foods, to meet international demand.

Read also: Top 10 agricultural imports driving Africa’s trade dynamics

Oilseeds and Oleaginous Fruits

Sudan was the top African exporter of oilseeds and oleaginous fruits, with a 19.7% share of African exports and a modest 0.8% share globally. This sector plays a central role in Sudan’s economy, with oilseed exports contributing significantly to its foreign exchange earnings.

Tobacco and Manufactured Tobacco Substitutes

Zimbabwe led African tobacco exports, holding 33.2% of Africa’s tobacco market and 2.2% of global exports. The tobacco industry in Zimbabwe remains a significant contributor to its economy, and its exports satisfy demand from international manufacturers and tobacco products worldwide.

Read also: Nigeria’s top 10 export products

Animal or Vegetable Fats and Oils

Tunisia accounted for 25.1% of African exports of animal and vegetable fats and oils but held only a 0.7% share of global exports. This sector reflects Tunisia’s strategic role in oil production and distribution, primarily olive oil, which continues to be highly valued across international markets.

Sugars and Sugar Confectionery

South Africa also led Africa’s sugar exports with a 21.8% share and 1.1% of the global market. The country’s sugar industry has benefitted from established farming practices and processing facilities, allowing South Africa to serve global markets consistently.

Read also: 11 countries that are buying products from Nigeria right now

Cotton

Benin has become a significant player in cotton exports, holding 24.3% of Africa’s cotton market and 3.0% of the global share. Cotton farming in Benin supports livelihoods and fosters trade relationships with textile manufacturers worldwide.

Beverages, Spirits, and Vinegar

In the beverage category, South Africa dominated with 70.6% of African exports, though it represented only 1.1% of global exports. South Africa’s wine industry is well-known internationally, attracting consumers globally and contributing to the country’s economy.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share